Controversial BJP leader Sumimoni Das, Two Others Sent to 2-day Police Custody

Controversial BJP leader Sumimoni Das among two others has been sent to two-day police remand by the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on Wednesday.

As per a previous report, Sumimoni Das and five others namely Bhargav Malakar, Rahul Patagiri, Jurimoni Das and Ujjawal Vikas Kalita were arrested by Hatigaon police for allegedly threatening a top police official in Guwahati by posing as Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials.

Later, Jurimoni Das and Ujjawal Vikas Kalita were released by the police after a thorough interrogation.

Earlier, all three culprits were produced before the court and were forwarded judicial custody; however, the court allowed defendants to be detained by police for further questioning into the case on Wednesday.

Notably, on April 14, BJP leader Sumimoni Das along with his accomplices entered the residence of a top woman police official posing as Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official and allegedly threatened the police official and her family members. Still, all didn’t go well with the gang and she was apprehended along with her accomplices by the Hatigaon police last Saturday.