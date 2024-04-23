Controversy Brews: Chakma-Hajong Communities' Resettlement in Assam Sparks Debate!

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's recent declaration about the resettlement of the Chakma-Hajong communities in Assam under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has sparked a heated controversy in the region.
Rijiju stated during a press conference that the Government of India along with the Arunachal Pradesh Government, has decided on this move, citing the existence of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Arunachal Pradesh as a factor. He claimed that discussions had taken place with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Assam Government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, regarding this decision.
In response, various political figures and organizations in Assam have vehemently condemned the decision, labeling it a conspiracy.
Palash Changmai, the president of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), expressed strong opposition, stating, “We oppose this declaration and clearly state that AJYCP won’t accept this at any cost."
Changmai emphasized the necessity for implementing the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Assam, echoing sentiments of years-long advocacy. He also dismissed the notion of granting Indian citizenship to migrants, whether Hindus, Muslims, Chakmas, or Hajongs, who entered Indian territory after March 25, 1971, irrespective of their religious or ethnic affiliations.
Adding to the dissent, Jagadish Bhuyan, a leader of the Assam Jatiya Parishad, declared, “Assam is not a dustbin that accommodates foreigners.”
Bhuyan urged Chief Minister Sarma to oppose Rijiju's declaration if there had been no prior discussion, emphasizing the inconsistency of implementing the CAA only in Assam's Brahmaputra valley while overlooking other regions like Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and areas under the sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution such as Karbi Anglong.
Bhuyan further warned about potential repercussions on indigenous communities if the Chakma-Hajong people are resettled in Assam, particularly highlighting the risk of persecution in specific areas adjacent to Meghalaya. He urged BJP workers to oppose the decision, emphasizing the protection of Assam's interests.
Meanwhile, Chakma leaders in Arunachal Pradesh have also voiced their opposition, condemning Rijiju's statement as politically motivated and potentially disruptive. They criticized the move as an attempt to gain political mileage, particularly in the upcoming elections. Additionally, concerns were raised about the impact on electoral dynamics in Arunachal Pradesh, where the Chakma community holds significant influence.
Rijiju had earlier mentioned the Union Government's efforts toward resettling the Chakma and Hajong communities in Assam. Despite the challenges and pressures, he asserted the commitment to ensuring the departure of all 'foreigners' from Arunachal Pradesh while emphasizing the protective nature of the CAA towards indigenous rights and identity.
The controversy surrounding the proposed resettlement reflects deep-seated concerns over citizenship laws, indigenous rights, and political maneuvering in the region. As tensions escalate, the fate of the Chakma-Hajong communities and their potential relocation remains uncertain, amidst strong opposition and criticism from various quarters.