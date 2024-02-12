AJYCP Protests in Delhi Demanding Repeal of CAA and Implementation of ILP

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad on Monday staged a massive protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi seeking the repeal of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Assam.
The Parishad criticised the role of the Central and state governments alleging that it could not protect the Indigenous people of Assam.
"In Assam, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act must be repealed, Assam should be protected by issuing an Inner Line Permit (ILP), and so on," the demonstrators chanted as slogans.
The protest was attended by nearly three hundred protesters from Assam.
Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad president Palash Changmai demanded that their demands must be granted ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
"We want to make it clear that the AJYCP has not backed down and is staunchly opposed to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. We oppose the implementation of CAA in Assam at any cost. Recently, we saw the BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicate that CAA will be implemented; consequently, we are here to demonstrate to them the AJYCP and how the people of Assam oppose it. However, because the entire subject is controlled by the central government and the state government has no control over it, we demand that the Inner Line Permit (ILP) be implemented in the state in accordance with the Eastern Bengal Frontier Regulation Act of 1873," said Palash Changmai before the media.
On the other hand, Ratul Borgohain, general secretary of the Yuva Chhatra Parishad claimed that the state government have failed to secure the future of the indigenous citizens of Assam.
"From New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, we would like to ask the state government why, on December 10, 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah decided to cancel ILP in Assam when it was implemented in another Northeast state. Did Mr. Shah discuss the matter with state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma? If not, why couldn't he persuade him to reject the proposal?" questioned Ratul.
At the end of the protest, the Parishad submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu.