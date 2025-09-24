Zubeen Garg SIT Reconstituted After DSP Conflict of Interest Sparks Controversy

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the mysterious death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg has come under public scrutiny following the initial inclusion of Nagaon DSP Parimita Sarkar in its 10-member team.

The controversy arose due to DSP Parimita Sarkar’s close personal and professional ties with DSP Sandipan Garg, who is related to the late singer and was reportedly present during his final moments. Sarkar and Sandipan Garg were former batchmates and close friends, raising concerns among critics about the impartiality and transparency of the investigation.

In response, Assam Police confirmed that the SIT has been reconstituted. According to a tweet by the state’s Director General of Police (DGP), Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team led by Shri M.P. Gupta, Special DGP, Assam CID, to ensure a transparent, time-bound inquiry into the tragic incident.

The reconstitution comes as DSP Parimita Sarkar was already heading another SIT related to Nagaon PS Case 503/25 under sections 61(2)/318(4)/316(2) BNS (vide CB/NGN/Order/2025/610-A dated 29/8/2025) and therefore could not be spared to join the Guwahati investigation.

This development aims to address public concerns about conflict of interest, ensuring that the investigation into the death of one of Assam’s most celebrated artists proceeds without bias.

The SIT has been reconstituted, as one of the nominated Officers is already Head of another SIT related to Nagaon PS Case 503/25 u/s 61(2)/318(4)/316(2) BNS

