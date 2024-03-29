Controversy Surrounding Death of Horn-less Rhino in Kaziranga

In the wake of the discovery of a horn-less rhino carcass in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on March 23, a cloud of uncertainty looms over the circumstances of its demise. Initially believed to be the work of poachers, the forest department later attributed the death to infighting among rhinos. However, recent developments have cast doubt on this explanation.
The suspension of Iqbal Hussain, the forest officer of the Budhapahar forest range, has added fuel to the controversy. Hussain was reportedly suspended for dereliction of duty, with the rhino's carcass discovered within his jurisdiction. Notably, the rhino's horn remains missing, raising questions about the true cause of death.
Journalists attempting to investigate the incident were allegedly obstructed from accessing the site, further intensifying suspicions surrounding the forest department's handling of the case. Moreover, the photo of the rhino carcass provided by the forest department lacked clarity, failing to provide conclusive evidence of rhino infighting.
Efforts to seek clarification from Kaziranga National Park authorities by PRATIDIN TIME yielded conflicting responses, with officials acknowledging infighting as the cause of death but remaining silent on the suspension of Officer Hussain. Meanwhile, the forest department remains clueless about the whereabouts of the missing rhino horn.
Local leaders and organizations in Kaziranga have expressed dissatisfaction with the forest department's handling of the situation. Pranab Doley, a youth leader of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad from Bokakhat, has voiced concerns over the suspension of Officer Hussain, disputing the claim that the rhino died from infighting. According to Doley, the forest department's actions seem aimed at evading accountability rather than conducting a thorough investigation.
In response to mounting pressure, representatives from various organizations in Kaziranga have called for a comprehensive probe into the incident to uncover the truth behind the horn-less rhino's demise.