Controversy Surrounds Appointment of Rumir Timungpi to NIA After APSC Scam Clean Chit

A day after controversial APS officer Rumir Timungpi was given a new position with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), it has come to the fore that the APS officer was given a clean chit by the state government’s home department.
News of her new deputation with the NIA drew criticism after it emerged that Rumir Timungpi had gained recruitment as an Assam Police Service (APS) officer through unfair means.
As per sources, claims have surfaced that the Home Department's actions were unjust. After being summoned by the Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sarma commission, it was disclosed that Timungpi didn't pass the APSC exam, a revelation made during the Commission's investigation.
Strikingly, despite this revelation, the State Government opted not to take action. The Home Department supported Timungpi's clean record and refuted any corruption allegations against him.
Even though she failed the APSC exam, former APSC Rakesh Pal awarded him a 200-mark bonus.
Sources suggest that information concerning Timungpi was removed from the report, raising concerns about transparency.