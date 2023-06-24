Assam: Cop Apprehended for Negligence in Duty

The Assam Police apprehended a Sub-Inspector (SI) from Baksa district for his negligence during his duty, reports emerged on Saturday.
Based on a complaint filed against the SI, identified as Nuruddin Ahmed, a team of Sipajhar police apprehended him from Baksa where he is currently posted at District Special Branch (DSB), sources informed.
The complaint was filed by Additional Superintendent of Police Rosy Talukdar alleging that earlier when Ahmed was posted at Sipajhar Police Station, he did not submit documents of many cases for which several victims had to be deprived of justice.
Last year, the Officer-in-Charge of the Pan Bazar Traffic Branch Nripen Saikia was placed suspension due to negligence to duty in connection to a road accident.
According to sources, a woman filed a complaint of a road accident in which her mother lost her life while Nripen Saikia was holding the office at Basistha Police Station.
The woman alleged negligence in duty by the suspended officer while investigating the matter.
As the matter came to light, the higher authorities ordered a probe into it and immediately suspended Nripen Saikia.
Saikia was also accused of collecting money from illegal parking places by allowing to park cars near the Beltola area.
He also used to demand money from bus owners and a call recording of him of the same went viral.
The recording with facts was also leaked across various media channels due to which he was punitively transferred from the Basistha Police Station.