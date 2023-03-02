Panbazar Traffic Branch OC Suspended Over Negligence to Duty

The Officer-in-Charge of the Pan Bazar Traffic Branch Nripen Saikia was suspended on Thursday due to negligence to duty in connection to a road accident.
According to sources, a woman filed a complaint of a road accident in which her mother lost her life while Nripen Saikia was holding the office at Basistha Police Station.
The woman alleged negligence in duty by the suspended officer while investigating the matter.
As the matter came to light, the higher authorities ordered a probe into it and immediately suspended Nripen Saikia.
Saikia was also accused of collecting money from illegal parking places by allowing to park cars near Beltola area.
He also used to demand money from bus owners and a call recording of him demanding money also went viral.
The recording with facts was also leaked across various media channels due to which he was punitively transferred from the Basistha Police Station.
In the month of January, the officer in-charge of Bengtol Police Outpost in the Chirang district was suspended after he had allegedly taken the side of the perpetrators in the gang rape incident.
According to reports, a woman, who claimed to be the victim of sexual assault and abuse, reached the police outpost to file a complaint.
However, instead of investigating her complaints, the Bengtol OC reportedly mocked her and sided with the accused that were named by the victim.
The cop in question was identified as sub-inspector (SI) Afzal Hussain. After the victim was turned away by the police yesterday, she went to the media at first and then courted the Chirang superintendent of police (SP) Pranjit Bora.
The matter soon spread like wildfire and became a topic of discussion, after which the Chirang SP decided to issue suspension orders to the Bengtol OC on Friday night with immediate effect.