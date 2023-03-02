Panbazar Traffic Branch OC Suspended Over Negligence to Duty

The Officer-in-Charge of the Pan Bazar Traffic Branch Nripen Saikia was suspended on Thursday due to negligence to duty in connection to a road accident.

According to sources, a woman filed a complaint of a road accident in which her mother lost her life while Nripen Saikia was holding the office at Basistha Police Station.

The woman alleged negligence in duty by the suspended officer while investigating the matter.

As the matter came to light, the higher authorities ordered a probe into it and immediately suspended Nripen Saikia.

Saikia was also accused of collecting money from illegal parking places by allowing to park cars near Beltola area.

He also used to demand money from bus owners and a call recording of him demanding money also went viral.

The recording with facts was also leaked across various media channels due to which he was punitively transferred from the Basistha Police Station.