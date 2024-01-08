Cop Drowns to Death in Mankachar; Assam Police Mourns Demise

In a tragic incident, an Assam police personal embraced untimely death after drowning in a river in South-Salmara Mankachar district on Sunday, reports emerged.
The deceased jawan has been identified as Kushal Kalita, the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Chandra Kumar Kalita, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of South-Salmara Mankachar.
According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday morning when the SP and DSP of the South Salmara Police along with PSO Kushal Kalita headed for an inspection of the Bandihana Police Outpost.
However, reportedly, tragedy struck after Kalita slipped off the boat and drowned in the Brahmaputra river which they were crossing to reach Bandihana from Fakirganj.
Right after the incident, the police along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a rescue operation to trace the missing personnel. As per sources, after launching extensive search operations, Kalita’s lifeless body was recovered later.
It may be mentioned that the last rites of the deceased soul was performed at his native village in Mankachar on Monday.
On the other hand, the Assam Police mourned the demise of Kushal Kalita. Assam DGP GP Singh took to platform X and said that the state police would continue to make efforts to improve safety standards.
He wrote, "Assam Police deeply mourns the sad demise of LNk Kushal Kalita of South Salmara-Mankachar Police. We would continue to make efforts to improve safety standards across the spectrum in Assam Police. We stand by the family of the departed colleague in this hour of grief."
Further, given the incident, the South-Salmara Mankachar district administration ordered all ferries and boat owners to provide life jackets to all passengers during the journey via waterways.
The order by the DC read, "In the interest of public service, safety, and the security of passengers during waterway journeys, it is hereby ordered to all the ferry/boat owners to provide Life Jacket to each and every passengers during the to and fro journey from South Salmara Mankachar District to Dhubri District and keep sufficient number of Lifebuoy in the ferry/boat for the safety of passengers."