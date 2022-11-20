Cop Sustains Injuries in Firing Incident in Assam’s Mushalpur

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mushalpur Police Station was injured in a firing incident in Assam’s Baksa district on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at Ujirbari in Mushalpur.

According to reports, the OC identified as Ananda Rabha sustained bullet injuries when he had gone to arrest an accused.

The accused has been identified as Robin Kalita. He has been charged with allegations of child marriage.

OC Rabha was injured after a bullet from his service revolver struck his left leg. The incident occurred when a minor clash occurred between the OC and the accused.

Rabha has been admitted at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.

On the other hand, the accused Robin Kalita has been arrested by the Mushalpur Police.