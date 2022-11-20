Assam

Cop Sustains Injuries in Firing Incident in Assam’s Mushalpur

According to reports, the OC identified as Ananda Rabha sustained bullet injuries when he had gone to arrest an accused.
Accused Robin Kalita arrested by Mushalpur Police
Accused Robin Kalita arrested by Mushalpur Police
Pratidin Time

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mushalpur Police Station was injured in a firing incident in Assam’s Baksa district on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at Ujirbari in Mushalpur.

According to reports, the OC identified as Ananda Rabha sustained bullet injuries when he had gone to arrest an accused.

The accused has been identified as Robin Kalita. He has been charged with allegations of child marriage.

OC Rabha was injured after a bullet from his service revolver struck his left leg. The incident occurred when a minor clash occurred between the OC and the accused.

Rabha has been admitted at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.

On the other hand, the accused Robin Kalita has been arrested by the Mushalpur Police.

Also Read
NPP to Go Solo in Assembly Elections 2023: Meghalaya CM
GMCH
Officer-in-charge
Mushalpur Police Station
bullet injuries
service revolver

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com