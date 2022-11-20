NPP to Go Solo in Assembly Elections 2023: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Sunday said that the National People's Party (NPP) would fight the assembly elections 2023 alone.

Speaking to ANI, Conrad Sangma said, "We will go alone in the upcoming election of the state. We had fought alone in earlier elections also. But our support to NDA will be continued. Out of 60 assembly seats of Meghalaya, as of now, we have finalized our party candidates in 58 seats."

Talking about TMC's strength in Meghalaya, the chief minister said that the party will not be able to show a good performance in the upcoming state assembly elections.

"TMC became the main opposition party in Meghalaya after the Congress MLAs joined TMC. Opposition was not united and TMC is now also going to factions. I don't think that TMC will show a good result in the upcoming elections," Conrad Sangma said.