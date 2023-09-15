Cops Fire At Unarmed DNLA Cadres At Designated Camp In Assam, 3 Injured

An incident took place in the wee hours of Friday at around 1 am at a Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) designated camp in Maibang where one DNLA cadre received serious injuries, while two cadres sustained minor injuries. The cadre who was seriously injured was hospitalised at Maibang Hospital.
Armless DNLA cadres after the ceasefire followed by agreement reached between the arms organisation and state and central governments, have been staying at the said designated camp.
It is learned that a police team came at DNLA designated camp and called out the cadres on their mobile phone and fired at the cadres injuring three, and one of them was left in a serious condition.
One person was killed on the spot and three others were left with injuries. The deceased was identified as one Ali Dimasa, while those injured were identified as Tinjon Dimasa, Soth Dimasa and Rainbow Dimasa.
The police firing at armless cadres in the night at their respective designated camp is a violation of the agreement with the union government, said the Dima Hasao district committee president and ex-MLA Samarjit Haflongbar.
In a release, he further mentioned, "Therefore, it is hereby condemned in strongest term. At the same time, urged the government to institute proper inquiry into the incident and take action against the arms group which opened fire at armless DNLA cadres so that such incident is not repeated in future."