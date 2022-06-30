Cotton University GS Abhishek Mahanta Joins BJYM

Cotton University Students’ Union (CUSU) General Secretary Abhishek Mahanta joined Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the students’ wing of BJP on Thursday in Guwahati. He joined the party in the presence of Tejasvi Surya, National President of BJYM.

He was elected as the GS of CUSU from Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti, the student wing of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti.

Tejasvi Surya who is in Guwahati also met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss the flood situation in Assam and also seek his guidance as to how the BJYM Cares can even help more to the flood affected people of the state.

“With BJYM Assam karyakartas, met with dynamic & hard working CM Sri

@himantabiswa

Ji & took his guidance on how #BJYMCares can be of even more help to people during these testing times of #AssamFloods2022. Under his leadership Assam has set new standards in crisis management,” Tejasvi wrote in a tweet.

“Met @BJYM state office bearers & discussed the updates and progress on #AssamFloods Relief. With 10000+ #BJYMCares karyakartas working tirelessly across 30 districts, we stand together with Assam and are making sure all possible rescue efforts & relief are provided,” he added.