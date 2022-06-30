Devendra Fadnavis Likely to Take Oath as Maharashtra CM Tomorrow

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will replace Uddhav Thackeray as CM on Friday (July 1), said sources from BJP. Eknath Shinde, who led the Shiv Sena rebellion, is likely to take charge as Deputy CM in the new government.

According to reports, the BJP, with the support of Independent MLAs and the Shinde faction, will stake claim to form the government. After that, the CM and the Deputy CM will take oath.

The Speaker’s election will be held next after the formation of the new government. Reports further stated that the Shinde faction is likely to be recognized as the Shiv Sena legislative party.

The next step would be to elect their whip in the assembly. The Governor will grant them time to hold a vote of confidence and finally, the Cabinet expansion will take place.

The entire process of government formation is likely to be completed by July 11, according to sources.

After Uddhav Thackeray's resignation from the Chief Minister's post, speculations are rife about who will be included in Team Devendra Fadnavis after the formation of the new government. Here are the probable names which could be considered in the new Cabinet and council of ministries in the BJP-led government.

FROM TEAM FADNAVIS

· Devendra Fadnavis (Chief Minister)

· Chandrakant Patil

· Sudhir Mungantiwar

· Girish Mahajan

· Ashish Shelar

· Praveen Darekar

· Chandrasekhar Bavankule

· Vijaykumar Deshmukh or Subhash Deshmukh

· Ganesh Naik

· Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

· Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar

· Mangal Prabhat Lodha

· Sanjay Kute

· Ravindra Chavan

· Dr. Ashok Uike

· Suresh Khade

· Jayakumar Rawal

· Atul Save

· Devyani Farande

· Randhir Savarkar

· Madhuri Misal

MINISTERS OF STATE

· Prasad Lad

· Jayakumar Gore

· Prashant Thakur

· Madan Yerawar

· Mahesh Landage or Rahul Kul

· Nilay Naik

· Gopichand Padalkar

· Bunty Bangadia

FROM TEAM SHINDE

· Eknath Shinde (Deputy Chief Minister)

· Gulabrao Patil

· Uday Samant

· Dada Bhuse

· Abdul Sattar

· Sanjay Rathod

· Shambhuraj Desai

· Bacchu Kadu

· Tanaji Sawant

MINISTERS OF STATE

· Deepak Kesarkar

· Sandipan Bhumre

· Sanjay Shirsat

· Bharat Gogavale