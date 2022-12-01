Cotton University Student Commits Suicide

An undergraduate student from Cotton University allegedly committed suicide on Thursday.

According to sources, until a year ago, she was residing in Swahid Kanaklata Girls Hostel. Later she shifted to PG.

Her body was found hanging at her residence in Goreswar of Baksa district.

The deceased was a student of fifth semester of Mathematics department studying Cotton University.

Meanwhile, the police have recovered a suicide note.

She wrote, “I hate my life..I hate my life very much. I'm so ugly. My economical problem is very bad.”

The body has been sent for postmortem.

Further details underway.