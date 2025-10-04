Who Benefits from Leaks in the Zubeen Garg Investigation?

Senior Advocate Santanu Borthakur has expressed serious concerns over the handling of the ongoing investigation into the death of singer-actor Zubeen Garg. He pointed out that statements made before the police have already appeared in the media, questioning the confidentiality of the probe. “How is an investigation conducted this way? Statements given before the police are being published in the media. Where is the secrecy of the investigation?” Borthakur said.

He urged authorities to conduct the investigation discreetly and meticulously, ensuring that evidence against the accused is properly documented. He also recommended that cases against those found guilty be fast-tracked in court with daily hearings and strict punishments. “If anyone is deliberately creating confusion or attempting to delay the investigation and trial until the elections, it raises serious questions about priorities and accountability,” he added.

Earlier today, Manoj Kumar Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of a private satellite news channel and local Assamese daily, also voiced concerns over recent statements made by Shekhar Goswami regarding Zubeen Garg’s death. In a Facebook post, Goswami said he was unsure of Shekhar’s character or credibility but noted that Shekhar had maintained a one-sided stance from the outset. He highlighted Shekhar’s recent allegation that Zubeen Garg was poisoned, describing it as a significant claim that investigators would likely examine.

However, Goswami criticized certain controversial and potentially offensive remarks made by Shekhar, calling them irrelevant and disrespectful to the late artist. He also mentioned that two women accused in the case had reportedly supported some of these statements in court, though he refrained from naming them due to the sub-judice nature of the matter.

Goswami stressed that while individuals have the right to speak, making unverified claims public is inappropriate. He urged caution from both investigators and the judiciary, emphasizing that no accused or individual should disrespect Zubeen Garg, who remains a revered figure in Assam and is celebrated globally. He concluded with a poignant reminder: “Zubeen Garg is not here today to respond.”

Also Read: How Responsible Were We Towards Zubeen When He Was Alive?