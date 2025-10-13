Could Zubeen Garg’s Dream of Supporting the Poor End With a Ban on Crackers?

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a Facebook live session has urged the people of Assam to support the state’s traditional cracker-making industry, particularly the artisans of Barpeta, ahead of Diwali celebrations.

In a heartfelt appeal, the Chief Minister highlighted that the workers of the local atasbazi udyog (cracker industry) rely on Diwali sales to sustain their families throughout the year. “These artisans make crackers with dreams and dedication. With these dreams, they have kept this local business alive for generations,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over recent reports and calls from certain organisations advocating a ban on crackers this year. “Issuing fatwas by some groups can hamper the state’s economic and cultural fabric. How will these cracker workers survive if people refrain from buying their products?” he asked.

Referring to the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, Sarma added, “Zubeen devoted his life to the people, especially the poor. Had he been alive today, he would have said that we cannot let the Barpeta atasbazi udyog die.” He urged citizens to purchase locally made crackers, not only for celebration, but also to preserve the art form and uphold the cultural values championed by Zubeen.

The Chief Minister emphasized that ancient cultural practices like Diwali are an integral part of Assam’s social fabric. “If we stop celebrating Diwali, can we celebrate Christmas, New Year, or Eid as well? Our culture and civilisation must continue despite hardships,” he said, adding that he will personally purchase crackers from Barpeta artisans and celebrate Diwali while remembering the late Zubeen Garg.

On the investigation front, CM Sarma confirmed that the CID has received crucial directions following the submission of Zubeen Garg’s viscera report by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Delhi. He assured that all details will soon be presented in court.

Also Read: Assam’s Voice Must Be Heard: Join the Digital Protest for Zubeen!