Amit Shah Hails Decade Of Progress In Northeast Under Modi Govt

Over the past decade, the Northeast has experienced a remarkable period of progress under the leadership of the Modi government, marked by a strong emphasis on infrastructure growth and the resolution of conflicts, stated Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.
He mentioned that the Northeast is currently moving away from its past of blockades and turmoil and is progressing towards peace and growth.
In his speech at the 71st plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), Shah emphasized that under PM Modi's leadership, the infrastructure development has significantly reduced the physical and emotional distance between the Northeast and the rest of India.
"The last 10 years under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the most significant decade for the Northeast as it has seen most development in the 75 years since independence," he said.
He mentioned that the Northeast, facing challenges from ethnic, linguistic, border, and extremist groups, has also witnessed the start of a new and lasting period of peace over the past decade.
The home minister stated that when comparing the past 10 years in the Northeast to the 75 years following the country's independence, this decade will undoubtedly be regarded as a golden period for the region.
He stated that the Modi administration has consistently regarded the Northeast as a crucial component of India.
Shah highlighted that there were 11,121 violent incidents in the Northeast between 2004 and 2014. This number decreased by 73 percent to 3,114 between 2014 and 2023.
The number of security forces fatalities decreased by 71 per cent, from 458 to 132, and civilian deaths also dropped by 86 per cent, according to the statement.
He stated that the occurrences of rebellion have decreased as over the past five years, more than 8,900 individuals from militant factions have given up and integrated into society. This has conveyed a message nationwide that peace and progress are interlinked, and without them, states cannot progress.
The minister of home affairs stated that the Modi administration has signed nine agreements and effectively addressed numerous outstanding law and order issues to establish peace and stability in the Northeast.
He further mentioned that in 2018, 75 per cent of the regions previously governed by the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) are no longer subject to it, with the exception of certain areas in Assam and Manipur.