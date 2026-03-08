Couple Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Assam

A couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside their home in the Rangrangia area, situated near Dimow.

The deceased have been identified as Lokhon Munda and Mamoni Munda. According to initial reports, the bodies of the husband and wife were discovered inside their residence on Sunday.

Locals said the couple was found lying inside the house, and the circumstances surrounding their deaths appeared suspicious. Soon after the bodies were discovered, people from the neighbourhood gathered at the spot and informed the police.

Preliminary suspicions suggest that unidentified miscreants may have entered the house during the night and killed the couple before fleeing the scene. However, the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be known.

