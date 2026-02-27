Physiotherapist From Assam Found Dead in Odisha

A young physiotherapist from Morigaon, Assam, was found dead near his rented accommodation in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ruhan Kakati, who had been living in Olatpur village for the past several years. According to officials, Kakati had moved to Odisha nearly four years ago after completing his physiotherapy studies in Assam. He had joined the Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) in Olatpur to pursue his internship.

Even after completing his internship at Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research, Kakati chose to remain in the area. He was staying in a rented three-storey building and had started practising physiotherapy locally, gradually building his professional life there.

The incident came to light when a fellow resident of the same building noticed his body lying near the house early in the morning and immediately informed the police. Officers from the local police station reached the spot soon after receiving the alert.

An official said that preliminary findings suggest Kakati may have fallen from the third floor of the building. At the time of the incident, he was reportedly staying alone in the house. However, the exact circumstances leading to the fall are yet to be determined.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem examination to ascertain the precise cause of death. Further investigation is underway.