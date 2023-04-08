Assam

Couple From Assam Among Three Killed in Road Mishap in Rajasthan

According to initial reports, a woman including the couple lost their lives after the four wheeler car in which they were travelling collided with an oil tanker truck in Rajasthan's Jaipur.
A couple from Assam and their relative were killed in a horrific car crash in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Saturday.

According to initial reports, a woman including the couple lost their lives after the four wheeler car in which they were travelling collided with an oil tanker truck.  

A 4-year-old child was seriously injured in the accident. She was immediately hospitalized, said a source.  

The deceased persons have been identified as Arnabjyoti Bora, Monmi Chowdhury Bora. 

The other woman who died on the spot is believed to be Arnabjyoti Bora’s mother-in-law. 

As per sources, the family who was settled in Delhi had gone for a trip to Jaipur, of late. 

