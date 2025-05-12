Couple in Assam’s Karbi Anglong Held for Pro-Pakistan Social Media Posts

A couple from Borlangfer in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district has landed in police custody for allegedly posting anti-India and pro-Pakistan content on social media.

Advertisment

Late last night, police apprehended Rakib Hussain after he allegedly posted messages supporting Pakistan. On Monday, his wife, Rezia Khatun, was also arrested for sharing similar content that authorities deemed anti-national.

According to the Officer-in-Charge of Diphu Police Station, a case numbered 5/25 has been registered against Rezia Khatun. She was detained at the Borlangfer outpost before being brought to Diphu Police Station for further investigation.

The incident has raised serious concerns about online activities undermining national sentiment, and the police have reiterated that strict action will be taken against individuals promoting anti-India narratives on social platforms.

Also Read: Operation Sindoor LIVE: PM Modi Declares, “No Talks Without Action, No Peace Without Justice”