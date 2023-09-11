Court Convicts Former Hajo Lat Mandal, Awards 3-Year Jail Term in 2016 Bribery Case

The Court of Special Judge, Assam on Monday convicted Gangadhar Talukdar for offence of bribery. As per the court order, the accused has been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 (three) years and also pay fine of Rs 5,000, in default of which, rigorous imprisonment for 1 (one) month under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.
Talukdar was earlier trapped by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam on December 28, 2016 while he was posted as Lat Mandal at Hajo Revenue Circle, Kamrup.
A complaint was received on December 28, 2016, at this Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Gangadhar Talukdar, Lot Mandal of office of the Circle Officer, Hajo Revenue Circle, district: Kamrup, demanded Rs. 5,000 as bribe from the complainant for processing mutation of land in his name.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant had approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid on the same day by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the Circle Officer, Hajo Revenue Circle, district: Kamrup. Gangadhar Talukdar was caught red handed in presence of independent witnesses immediately after he accepted Rs. 5,000 as demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money was recovered from his possession and was seized accordingly in presence of independent witnesses.
This refers to ACB PS Case No. 23/2016, under section 7/13(1)(d)/13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.