Court Convicts Former Hajo Lat Mandal, Awards 3-Year Jail Term in 2016 Bribery Case

Accordingly, a trap was laid on the same day by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the Circle Officer, Hajo Revenue Circle, district: Kamrup. Gangadhar Talukdar was caught red handed in presence of independent witnesses immediately after he accepted Rs. 5,000 as demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money was recovered from his possession and was seized accordingly in presence of independent witnesses.