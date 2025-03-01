Court Dismisses NRC Fund Misappropriation Case Against Prateek Hajela

The case of NRC fund misappropriation against former NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela has been dismissed by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge S K Chhabra, marking a significant legal development in the matter.

The petition, filed by complainant Luit Kumar Barman, challenged an earlier CJM court verdict that had also dismissed allegations against Hajela. However, the Sessions Court upheld the lower court's decision, rejecting Barman's plea and finding no merit in the petitioner's application.

The case was originally based on allegations of ₹150 crore corruption linked to the NRC updation process, citing a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). However, with both the lower court and now the Sessions Court dismissing the case, the legal proceedings against Hajela in this matter have come to an end.

Background of the Case

Barman had initially filed the case alleging misappropriation of funds during the National Register of Citizens (NRC) updation process. The CAG report had flagged financial irregularities, leading to legal scrutiny. However, the lower court had already dismissed the petition, a decision now reaffirmed by the Sessions Court.

With this verdict, the case against Prateek Hajela stands closed unless further legal recourse is pursued.

