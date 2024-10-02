Pitching for Updating 1951 NRC Across India

Now demands have been raised for a correct NRC with the base year of 1951 to identify the illegal migrants. It was amazing how some Guwahati-based television journalists tried to project the NRC draft as perfect and the final one. They (probable beneficiaries of NRC scam) almost killed the voices supporting 1951 as the cut-off year in their respective talk shows pointing out that it would burn Assam once again. Now when Sarma pursues a country wide NRC, it’s assumed that Assam will also enjoy the same base year as other States do. Amidst all negative news about the NRC, the indigenous population will only expect due political will from both the governments in Dispur and New Delhi.