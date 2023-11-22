Court of Special Judge Convicts SI (UB) Bhagyeswar Hazarika in 2018 Bribery Case

The Court of the Special Judge on Wednesday convicted Sub-Inspector (UB) Bhagyeswar Hazarika for offence of bribery.
The court sentenced SI (UB) Bhagyeswar Hazarika to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 3,000, in default rigorous imprisonment of 1 month under section 7 of the PC Act, 1988. He has also been sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 5,000 in default rigorous imprisonment of 2 months under section 13(2) of the PC Act. Both the sentences will run concurrently.
As per reports, SI (UB) Hazarika was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 3,000 on March 28, 2018. He was trapped by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam while he was posted as SI(UB) at Bokalia Police Station in Karbi Anglong district after accepting demanded bribe from the complainant for releasing his bike.
It may be mentioned that SI Hazarika was convicted against ACB PS Case No. 3/2018 under section 7/13(1)(d)/13(2) of the PC Act 1988. The case was charge-sheeted on March 29, 2019.