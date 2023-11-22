Court of Special Judge Convicts SI (UB) Bhagyeswar Hazarika in 2018 Bribery Case

The court sentenced SI (UB) Bhagyeswar Hazarika to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 3,000, in default rigorous imprisonment of 1 month under section 7 of the PC Act, 1988. He has also been sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 5,000 in default rigorous imprisonment of 2 months under section 13(2) of the PC Act. Both the sentences will run concurrently.