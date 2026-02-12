In a significant development in the ₹500-crore defamation case filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a local court has directed several senior Congress leaders, including MP Gaurav Gogoi , to refrain from making any public comments regarding the Chief Minister’s property.
From now on, Gaurav Gogoi will not be able to make any comments regarding the Chief Minister's property. The court has issued directives in this regard to several Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi. Senior advocate Debajit Lahon Saikia conveyed this information in a press conference
According to Saikia, the court has specifically directed Gaurav Gogoi, Jitendra Singh and Bhupesh Baghel not to make any statements or comments concerning the Chief Minister’s property until further proceedings in the case.
The defamation suit, amounting to ₹500 crore, was filed by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma against the Congress leaders over alleged remarks made about his property and assets. The Chief Minister has maintained that all allegations levelled against him are “false, baseless and politically motivated.”
At the press meet, the senior advocate reiterated that the Chief Minister has challenged the Congress leaders to substantiate their claims with credible evidence. “If allegations are made in public, they must be backed by proof,” Saikia said, asserting that the matter has now been placed squarely before the judiciary.
Court Restrains Gaurav Gogoi From Commenting On Assam CM's Property
