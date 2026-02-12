4 Dead In Separate Raod Accidents in Assam

At least six separate road accidents across Assam in the past 24 hours have claimed multiple lives, triggering tense situations in some areas

Dumper Hits E-Rickshaw in Dhubri

A horrific accident was reported from Moterjhar in the Tamarhat area of Dhubri district on Thursday morning.

A speeding dumper travelling from Golakganj towards Srirampur allegedly hit an e-rickshaw moving in the same direction. The collision killed Anil Malakar, a resident of Amtola under the Golakganj police station.

The e-rickshaw driver, Khaybar Shaikh alias Bhenku, sustained critical injuries and WAS initially taken to Adarsh hospital in Moterjhar.

According to sources, Police from Golakganj arrived at the incident place and recovered the body for post- mortem and are continuing the investigation. Residents alleged frequent dumper-related accidents along the under-construction National Highway 127B.

Youth Killed in Kamarbandha, Tension Flares

A tense situation unfolded in Kamarbandha in Golaghat district following the death of a young man in a tragic collision.

The deceased has been identified as Pranjal Bora, who was returning home on his scooter when a Bullet motorcycle coming from the opposite direction rammed into him. He died on the spot due to the impact.

Following the accident, locals surrounded police personnel present at the scene and demanded immediate action. An allegation surfaced that a police officer from Komarbanda, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, made objectionable remarks based on caste and religion.

Truck Driver Killed After Crashing Into Shop at Tetelia

In another tragic incident, a truck driver lost his life in a horrific accident at Tetelia under Khetri Police Station on National Highway 27.

The truck, bearing registration number AS01 TC 6155, was travelling from Jagiroad towards Guwahati when it reportedly lost brake control and veered across the road, crashing into a shop on the opposite side.

The driver, identified as Islam Ali, died instantly in the crash. Police have begun an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the brake failure.

Scooter Rider Critically Injured in Nagaon

A late-night accident near Nagaon town’s clock tower left a scooter rider critically injured.

According to reports, a scooter (AS02AT0896) collided with the rear of a night bus (AS01PC2257) bound for Jorhat while attempting a U-turn. The impact left the rider critically injured.

Traffic police from Nagaon promptly reached the spot and rushed the injured person to the hospital for treatment. Further investigation is underway.

Class VI Student Killed in Udharbond

In a deeply distressing incident, a 14-year-old school student was killed in the Madhura area under Udharbond Police Station.

The deceased, Kartik Das, a Class VI student of Madhura Sanatan Samiti High School, was returning home after receiving prasad at a kirtan programme when a speeding vehicle with an ‘HR’ registration number hit him head-on.

Severely injured, Kartik was immediately taken by locals to Udharbond Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead. The vehicle involved has been seized, though the driver managed to flee.

The incident sparked tension in the area, prompting the deployment of a large police force. The tragic death has cast a pall of gloom over the entire locality.

Man Injured in Jagiroad, Driver Beaten by Crowd

Another tense situation emerged on Wednesday night at Jagiroad following a hit-and-run incident.

A group of pilgrims returning to Amingaon after visiting the Maha Mrityunjay Temple and Botdawa project were travelling in a bus (AS-25EC-1572) when the vehicle allegedly hit Hemanta Deka (42).

After the accident, the bus driver attempted to flee but was stopped by locals in the middle of the road. An angry crowd reportedly assaulted and interrogated the driver, even in the presence of police personnel.

The injured man was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Ideal Hospital in Jagiroad. Police intervened to control the situation and have launched a probe into the incident.