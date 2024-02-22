Karnataka Govt Raises Minimum Age For Cigarette Sales To 21

The Karnataka government has introduced the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Bill of 2024, aiming to raise the minimum age for purchasing cigarettes from 18 to 21 years.
This bill, known as the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Manufacture, Supply and Distribution) (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, was successfully passed in the Assembly on Wednesday.
Under this new legislation, the sale of cigarettes to individuals under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited within the state. Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao emphasized this point during his address to the House, highlighting the importance of preventing cigarette sales to young adults.
In addition to raising the age limit, the bill enforces a prohibition on selling cigarettes within a 100-meter radius of schools. Recognizing the concerns of small-scale traders, Minister Gundurao noted that while the penalty for violation was initially set at ₹10,000, it has been adjusted to a more manageable ₹1,000.
Furthermore, the Health Minister announced the prohibition of hookah bars in all establishments, including bars, restaurants, and other venues. The unauthorized operation of hookah bars will now carry severe penalties, including imprisonment ranging from one to three years and fines ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh.
The government is committed to enforcing these regulations strictly, with the possibility of imposing fines in conjunction with jail time for any reported violations.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed the Legislative Council, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the federal structure of the country. He stressed that a nation's security depends on the security of its states, urging the Central Government not to undermine the autonomy of states.
While acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rhetoric on "cooperative federalism," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed concern that the actions of the Union Government do not always align with this principle. He called for greater respect for the federal system as enshrined in the constitution, advocating for genuine collaboration between the Centre and the states.