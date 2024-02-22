Karnataka Govt Raises Minimum Age For Cigarette Sales To 21

Under this new legislation, the sale of cigarettes to individuals under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited within the state. Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao emphasized this point during his address to the House, highlighting the importance of preventing cigarette sales to young adults.

In addition to raising the age limit, the bill enforces a prohibition on selling cigarettes within a 100-meter radius of schools. Recognizing the concerns of small-scale traders, Minister Gundurao noted that while the penalty for violation was initially set at ₹10,000, it has been adjusted to a more manageable ₹1,000.