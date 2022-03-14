Covid-19: Active Cases In Assam Down To Just 17

The new cases today were detected out of 1,697 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Golaghat (1), and Kamrup Metro (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,24, 173 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,16,170. The recovery rate stood at 98.89 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths stayed at 6,639 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.92 percent.