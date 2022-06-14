Covid-19 Surfaces Again In Assam, 10 New Cases In 24 Hours

Assam on Tuesday reported 10 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 33. The positivity rate stood at 2.31 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, no cured cases of the virus were discharged, and no deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 432 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Rural (8), Bongaigaon (1), Kamrup Metro (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,24, 267 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,16,246. The recovery rate stood at 98.89 percent.