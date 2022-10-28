Assam

Coxsackievirus A16 Spreads Rapidly Among Children in Assam

According to reports, thousands of children have been affected by the disease.
Spread of the hand, foot and mouth disease Coxsackievirus A16 in infants and young children in Assam has created a panic situation among people.

The presence of the virus has been detected especially in children between age groups 2-7 years.

The sign of this disease is the appearance of red bumps on the limbs and face of children. Common symptoms of the virus are fever and body pain.

Meanwhile, doctors recommend suffering children to stay indoors for 7-10 days till complete recovery.

