CPI (ML) Will Be Given Chance in 2026, Will Rejuvenate ASOM: Congress

In the lead-up to the crucial bypolls, Behali has become a stage for a deep-rooted battle, one that's not just about winning a seat, but about representing the very principles and aspirations of its people.
Leaders across parties are passionately addressing the unique concerns of Behali’s residents, with a focus on bringing justice and addressing the struggles they face under BJP's leadership in Assam.
Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah has extended an invitation to the CPI(ML) candidate in Behali, urging him to step down in favor of a unified front in 2026. “On October 27, I will go to Behali to request the CPI(ML) candidate to withdraw his candidature,” Borah declared.
He emphasized the importance of solidarity through the Asom Sonmilito Morcha, stressing, "We will keep this alliance alive for the people of Assam." His words underline the resolve to maintain a unified voice against the BJP's influence.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi passionately defended the party's decision to stand firm in Behali, framing the election as a battle beyond mere politics. "This election is not party-centric, nor about individuals. It’s about the principles and emotions of Behali’s people," Gogoi stated.
For him, this bypoll represents a chance to break free from the perceived “pride and terror” fostered by BJP in Behali, a chance to bring genuine representation for the people who feel neglected and marginalized.
“This election stands for the rights of students deprived of scholarships, tea workers awaiting their fair wages, and every resident who has suffered injustice for speaking out. We stand as their voice, a beacon of justice for all those silenced by the power monopoly,” said Gogoi, calling for real change.
In a show of solidarity with the local community, the Congress has fielded Jayanta Borah—a respected social worker and a true son of Behali. “Behali deserves a representative who truly understands them, a local voice,” remarked Gogoi.
He assured that Borah’s candidacy is not just backed by the Congress party but by the very youth and people of Behali. To Congress, the campaign goes beyond the voices of politicians.
"Our star campaigners are not our political leaders but the youth and people of Behali themselves,” he added. It’s a movement where the people, their rights, and their future take center stage, with a determined mission to “secure the Behali seat” and ensure that Behali’s voice is heard, loud and clear.