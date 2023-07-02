Crackdown on BTR Terror Group: 20 Cops Awarded DGP Assam Commendation Certificate

Assam Police awarded around 20 police personnel with DGP Assam Commendation Certificate for their successful operation in dismantling the entire network of the fledgling terrorist gang that wanted to initiate extortion in the name of Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) and Boro Liberation Army (BLA) in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam.
The operation against the fledgling terrorist gang was launched at Chakrashila Hills in Kokrajhar district.
As stated by the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh, Two Additional Superintendent of police officials, Three Inspectors, four Sub-Inspectors, Two Havildars, Two Unarmed Branch Constables (UBC), Six Armed Branch Constables (ABC) and one Assam Home Guard (AHG) have been rewarded with DGP Assam Commendation Certificate for leading to apprehension of KLO and BLA cadres, dismantling of training camps and recovery of arms.
Earlier today, the top cop had informed that a total of seven persons have been arrested from different parts of Assam, Nagaland and West Bengal in connection to the aforesaid case.
The arrested persons have been identified as Dauharu Bodo (43) alias Dadhiram (Money Collector) PS-Tangla under Udalguri district, Amit Boro (39) PS- Rawta under Udalguri district, Buddhiman Debbarma (45), Bijay Teron (23) PS-Barpathar under Karbi Anglong district, Rengwna Brahma alias B Rwngwra (34) PS and district Udalguri, Bhumsa Chandra Boro (23) alias B Bwkhangsa alias Bhupen PS- Dhula under Darrang district and Kajal Ray (42) PS and District- Tamulpur.
It may be mentioned that in the month of June this year, in a press statement addressing the Union Government and state government of Assam, the a newly formed militant outfit had mentioned that the outlawed faction has taken birth in BTR with the demand for a separate state ‘Boroland’ in the month of February 1, 2023.
The core members of the newly formed militant organization comprise B Dwidengra (President), B Rwngwra (Vice President), B Ankhlai (Army Chief) and B Bwkhangsa (General Secretary).