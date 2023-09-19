State Govt 'Committed to Crackdown' on Child Marriage: Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker

Deputy speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin asserted that the state government has to stop child marriage ‘at any cost’ and that they are ‘committed to crackdown’ on the social menace.
Momin appreciated the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking the ‘strong and bold’ step of launching a crackdown against child marriages every six months.
Speaking on the issue, Numal Momin said, “I think 21 should be the minimum cut-off fore of a girl to get married.”
“Fake clerics tend to look at the issue only from a religious point of view. They are very much involved in such acts," he added.
The deputy speaker further said that the government will bring up a strong law to counter the social evil in the state.
The Assam Police arrested around 5,000 people during the first phase and arrested 15 clerics for their alleged role in child marriages.
Earlier, this month, CM Sarma said that ‘big arrests’ are likely at the next drive which will be conducted later this month. He also hoped that the scourge of child marriage would be rooted out from the state by 2026.
The Chief Minister also stated that Rs 200 crores have been set aside for the campaign and these funds will be helpful for appointing a special advocate in each case of child marriage.