Assam: Huge Cache of Arms & Ammunition Found Buried in Forest

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from a forest in Assam’s Nalbari district on Saturday.

As per reports, the arms were buried deep in the ground at a forest near the Senga Noi.

The huge recovery was made after search operations conducted by the Nalbari Police in collaboration with the para-military forces.

The recovered arms include six pistols, four magazine pistols, 79 AK bullets, six 9mm bullets, ten 7.92 bullets, 12 .22 bullets, five detonators, four country-made pistol bullets and three AK magazines.

On the other hand, 600 grams of explosives have also been recovered.

The arms and ammunition are suspected to have been hidden by some terrorist outfit.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.