Fire Guts 8 Residences in Assam’s Silchar

A major fire broke out at Ram nagar locality in Assam’s Silchar on Friday. As many as eight residences completely gutted in the fire incident.
According to initial reports, the fire broke out at one of the rental home of Dayanand Singh (landlord) apparently due to a short circuit. The blaze later got spread to seven other rented houses adjacent to it. In the incident, items worth over lakhs were reduced to ashes.
An incident of cylinder blast also reported, however, there were no casualties.
Three fire tenders later rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames with the help of locals.
Meanwhile, fire victims in the area blamed Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) for the mishappening.