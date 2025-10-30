Crackdown on Veer Lachit Sena: Assam Police Arrest Multiple Leaders Across Districts

In a statewide crackdown,Assam Police have arrested several leaders and members of the Veer Lachit Sena from multiple districts, including Nagaon, Nalbari, Chamaguri, and Sivasagar.

The arrests come amid a series of FIRs and allegations ranging from issuing unauthorized public notices to alleged extortion from cattle traders.

In Nagaon, police detained two key office-bearers of the organization on Thursday — district vice-president Kamar Nazman and secretary Trailokya Saikia. They were reportedly taken into custody for questioning over recent organizational activities.

Meanwhile, a major operation in Nalbari district led to the arrest of five local leaders, including district president Dilip Barman, general secretary Nabajit Barman, along with members Pranjal Barman, Pankaj Lochan Deka, and Asifur Zaman.

Police sources said the arrests followed an inquiry into a controversial Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) the group had issued during the Sath Puja and Rash Mahatsav celebrations.

The SOP, issued in the name of the Nalbari district unit of Veer Lachit Sena, had reportedly banned the playing of Hindi songs during festivities and directed organizers to use only Assamese language in banners and posters.

It also mandated that only songs of late singer Zubeen Garg be played during the puja. Authorities deemed this an unlawful attempt to dictate cultural guidelines, leading to police action against the group’s leadership.

The crackdown follows rising tensions in Nalbari, where Bajrang Dal activists had allegedly vandalized the Veer Lachit Sena’s district office earlier this week. Police say the arrests were part of a “preventive operation” after the controversial directives and subsequent disturbances.

In a parallel move, Chamaguri Police detained two more members of the organization linked to the Kaliabor regional unit — president Deep Jyoti Phukan and member Rupoti Bora. They are currently under interrogation for allegedly demanding money from suspected cattle smugglers, according to police sources.

The largest operation so far unfolded in Sonari, where police arrested six key members of the Veer Lachit Sena’s central and district committees. Among those held are Ujjal Rajkhowa, central vice-president; Tanjit Baruah, former secretary of the Charideo district unit; Bipin Baruah and Rajib Tipamiya of the Sonari regional unit; and Biswajit Baruah and Pabitra Konwar, president and secretary of the Mahamora regional unit respectively.

Sonari Police have registered Case No. 103/25 under sections 308(2)(4), 351(3), 61(2), and 111(2)(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with investigations currently underway.

Police officials have confirmed that the crackdown on Veer Lachit Sena is part of a coordinated operation across multiple districts, following several complaints and intelligence inputs linking the group to public disorder, intimidation, and extortion-related activities.

With arrests now spanning across Nagaon, Nalbari, Chamaguri, and Sonari, tensions are running high in the organization’s ranks.

As of Thursday afternoon, interrogations were ongoing at multiple police stations, and further arrests have not been ruled out.





