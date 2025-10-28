Another Top Veer Lachit Sena Brass Detained in Tinsukia

Assam Police on Tuesday detained Biplab Gogoi, the Tinsukia district chief secretary of Veer Lachit Sena. Police have not yet disclosed the reason behind his detention, and no official statement has been released as of filing this report. Gogoi was reportedly taken into custody during a sudden police operation, triggering tension among local members of the organisation.

According to sources, Gogoi is currently being interrogated, and further legal procedures are underway.

Part of Statewide Police Action

Gogoi’s detention is the latest in a series of major police actions targeting Veer Lachit Sena across Assam. On Monday, the outfit’s chief secretary Rantu Paniphukan was arrested by Dispur Police in connection with Case No. 875/25. Two other senior leaders — Tanmoy Chetia and Utpal Dutta — were also taken into custody in the same case, sources confirmed.

The arrests are reportedly linked to multiple allegations, including abduction, extortion, and criminal intimidation against members of the organisation. Police across various districts have launched a coordinated crackdown on Veer Lachit Sena’s network.

CM Sarma Orders Tough Action

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a strong stance against what he described as “organised lawlessness under social banners.” In a high-level law and order review meeting conducted via video conference, the Chief Minister directed all district Superintendents of Police (SPs) to take firm legal action against those attempting to disrupt peace under the guise of organisations.

The meeting was attended by Director General of Police (DGP Harmeet Singh) along with top police officials from across the state. According to police sources, instructions have been issued to ensure swift and coordinated investigation into all cases involving Veer Lachit Sena.

Old Cases Reopened

Moreover, the state government has also ordered a fresh review of old pending cases registered against Veer Lachit Sena and its members. Police stations across districts have been instructed to reopen dormant case files and trace the involvement of the outfit in criminal and extortion rackets.