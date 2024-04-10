Crescent Moon Remains Unseen, Assam To Celebrate Eid al-Fitr Tomorrow

The Central Hilal Committee in Assam has declared the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr to be observed on Thursday, following the non-sighting of the Shawwal Crescent in Assam and other regions of India.
In a press statement released by the Central Hilal Committee, it was confirmed that the Shawwal Crescent Moon remained unseen in Assam, aligning with the situation in other parts of the country. Consequently, Assam, alongside the entire nation, will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on April 11, Thursday.
The announcement was formally made by Maulana SK Fakhruddin Ahmed Kasimi, President of the Central Hilal Committee Assam, along with Alhaj Imdad Hussain, Secretary of the committee.
Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, holds varying dates contingent upon the sighting of the moon. As lunar months consist of either 29 or 30 days, Muslims typically await confirmation of the date until the night preceding Eid. For regions that commenced Ramadan on March 11, local moon sighters will scrutinize the horizon after sunset on Tuesday, April 9, to search for the crescent moon.
Should the new moon become visible, known as Chaand Raat, Eid celebrations will proceed the following day. Otherwise, Muslims will observe an additional day of fasting to complete the 30-day month.