Eid al-Fitr 2024: Date, Timings, History, and Celebration

Eid al-Fitr ranks among the most significant Islamic festivals. After a month of fasting during Ramadan, Eid marks a time of celebration and unity. Often referred to as Meethi Eid, Eid al-Fitr occurs on the first day of the 10th month, Shawwal, in the Islamic calendar. This year, the festivities are scheduled for April 11, 2024. The commencement of Eid is determined by the sighting of the moon, following which devotees begin their day with prayers to Allah before enjoying the company of loved ones.

Eid Ul Fitr 2024: Date

The date for Eid festivities relies on the sighting of the crescent moon, a tradition deeply ingrained in Islamic practice.

In Kerala, Eid-Ul-Fitr typically occurs a day before the national celebration, following the Islamic lunar calendar and awaiting the appearance of the crescent in Saudi Arabia.

Similarly, in Kashmir, the grand mufti of the state determines the start of Eid based on the moon's journey in the sky.

Eid Al Fitr: History

Eid Al Fitr is deeply rooted in Islamic tradition and embodies the essence of five fundamental pillars: Namaz-giving, the Hajj pilgrimage, faith, fasting, and Zakat.

Its origins trace back to 624 AD when Prophet Muhammad established its observance, commemorating his victory in the Battle of Badr.

Eid became a symbol of joy and celebration, with communities expressing their happiness through the distribution of sweets.

Meethi Eid, as it's known, is an annual event preceding Bakrid, symbolizing the conclusion of Ramadan and gratitude towards Allah for the Quran.

How to Celebrate Eid Al Fitr:

Celebrating Eid Al Fitr involves honoring traditions and rituals that embody gratitude, community, and spirituality. Here's a guide on how to celebrate Eid Al Fitr:

Purification:

Start the day with a ceremonial bath, symbolizing spiritual cleansing and readiness for the day's festivities.

Morning Prayers (Namaz)

Attend the special congregational prayers, known as Salat al-Eid, held in the morning. These prayers express gratitude to Allah for the blessings received during Ramadan.

Exchange Greetings

After prayers, share warm embraces and heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes with loved ones and fellow worshippers, fostering unity and strengthening social bonds.

Culinary Delights

Enjoy a lavish feast with family and friends, featuring traditional Eid dishes such as sheer khurma, biryani, kebabs, and sweets like baklava and gulab jamun.

Dress in Finery

Wear new or finest attire as a symbol of renewal and celebration, reflecting joy and gratitude.

Acts of Charity

Extend kindness and generosity to the less fortunate by giving to charity and offering food or monetary donations, embodying the spirit of compassion.

Visiting Family and Friends

Visit relatives, friends, and neighbors to exchange greetings, share meals, and strengthen bonds of kinship and friendship.

Express Gratitude

Reflect on the blessings of Ramadan and express gratitude to Allah for His mercy and guidance, appreciating spiritual growth and self-discipline.

Spread Joy

Share the spirit of Eid by offering smiles, kind words, and acts of kindness to brighten the day of others.

Prayer and Reflection

Conclude the day with additional prayers and reflection, expressing gratitude for Eid's blessings and seeking guidance for the future.

By sticking to these customs and rituals, Muslims globally celebrate Eid Al Fitr with happiness, solidarity, and a profound sense of spiritual satisfaction. It signifies the conclusion of Ramadan and the commencement of a fresh chapter brimming with optimism and divine favors.