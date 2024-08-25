Crime Branch Nabs Notorious Fraudster Kaustav Baruah from Sivasagar

The Crime Branch on Sunday arrested the notorious fraudster Kaustav Baruah from Sivasagar’s Simaluguri where he was reportedly hiding.
Kaustav along with his mother and wife is accused of orchestrating a massive fraud, allegedly swindling around Rs 1 crore from various individuals. They reportedly promised jobs and contracts, fraudulently using the name of Chief Minister’s OSD Hemanta Choudhury to gain trust and legitimacy.
His mother namely Putuli Deka was arrested by the Crime branch on August 23 while his wife, Jupitara Saikia Baruah still remains at large.