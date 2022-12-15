Assam: Crime Branch Conducts Raid Against Fake Death Certificates

The Crime Branch conducted raid at several places in the concrete city of Guwahati along with Nalbari and Barpeta in Assam on Thursday.

According to sources, the branch, during the raid, arrested a gang who provided fake death certificates.

The raid was carried out at the city’s Paltan Bazar, Hatigaon and Mukalmua in Nalbari.

The gang committed fraud in several banks including ICIC and Axis Bank.

At first, they apply for insurance and then they provide fake death certificates to extort money.

The crime branch so far have arrested eight persons in connection the fraud committed over extorting money by providing fake documents.

In the month of October, the crime branch, amid the IPL season, had busted a betting racket and recovered an amount of Rs 26.42 lakh cash along with four mobile handsets.

The raids were conducted in areas of Fancy Bazar and Athgaon.