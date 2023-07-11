Dreaded Criminal Who Jailbroke, Killed In Firing In Assam's Cachar

A dreaded criminal, who had escaped from the Silchar Central Jail in Assam two months ago, sustained gunshot wounds after the police who went to capture him had to fire at him on Monday night.
According to police officials, the dreaded criminal identified as Hifzur Rahman, had been on the run for over two months after he managed to escape from the Silchar Central Jail.
Officials said that Rahman had managed to break out of prison on May 11 and had been on the run since. After receiving information from sources about his whereabouts, a police team had gone to capture him last night at Ratacherra in the Cachar district, along the Assam-Meghalaya border.
When the team reached the spot where he was supposedly hiding, they were attacked by Rahman as he again tried to flee from custody, said officials.
In retaliation, police officials resorted to firing at Rahman during which he sustained gunshot wounds and was critically injured, officials further informed.
Meanwhile, a policeman was also injured in the incident, it has come to the fore. Those injured including Rahman were rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) where they are currently undergoing treatment.
According to the information received, the condition of Hifzur Rahman was critical at first. However, he died while receiving treatment. The injured policeman was identified as Ripon Majumdar, who is under supervision of doctors.