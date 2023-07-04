Manipur: One Killed, Over 12 Injured in Police Firing In Separate Incidents

A clash in Thoubal, Manipur, turned violent, resulting in one fatality and over twelve individuals sustaining injuries due to police firing in separate incidents.
According to sources, protestors pelted stones and even used slingshots forcing the security personnel to open fire to control the situation.
The deceased has been identified as Amuzham Ronaldo. The incident escalated tensions in the area, and the situation became increasingly volatile.
Following the police firing, the situation further deteriorated, leading to the burning of three Assam Rifles vehicles. The clash highlights the need for immediate measures to de-escalate the situation and restore peace in the region.
Earlier on July 4, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP government in the state has pitted the communities against each other, leading to deadly riots.
"We are witnessing violence in Manipur, where people are not being able to come out of their homes. The BJP government has pitted the communities in Manipur against each other, which has led to these riots," she said.
She further said that the BJP is also trying to wedge a divide between Kamatapuri and Rajbangshi tribes in West Bengal.