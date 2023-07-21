Assam

CRPF Jawan from Assam Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Kashmir

The deceased CRPF jawan has been identified as Tankeshwar Das, a resident of Notunmati in Jorhat’s Moriani.
CRPF Jawan from Assam Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Kashmir
CRPF Jawan from Assam Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Kashmir
Pratidin Time

In a tragic incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from Assam died in Jammu and Kashmir, reports emerged on Friday.

The deceased CRPF jawan has been identified as Tankeshwar Das, a resident of Notunmati in Jorhat’s Moriani. Das was working in Kashmir’s Anantnag.

As per sources, on Friday, Das was admitted to a hospital in Kashmir after he suffered a heart failure. Though he was hospitalized, he unfortunately died in the hospital.

Meanwhile, after his family members were informed about the incident, a pall of gloom has descended in the entire Moriani area.

CRPF Jawan from Assam Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Kashmir
Odisha: 33-Year-Old BSF Jawan From Assam Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
Jammu and Kashmir
CRPF jawan
Central Reserve Police Force

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/crpf-jawan-from-assam-dies-of-cardiac-arrest-in-kashmir
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com