CRPF Jawan from Assam Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Kashmir

In a tragic incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from Assam died in Jammu and Kashmir, reports emerged on Friday.
The deceased CRPF jawan has been identified as Tankeshwar Das, a resident of Notunmati in Jorhat’s Moriani. Das was working in Kashmir’s Anantnag.
As per sources, on Friday, Das was admitted to a hospital in Kashmir after he suffered a heart failure. Though he was hospitalized, he unfortunately died in the hospital.
Meanwhile, after his family members were informed about the incident, a pall of gloom has descended in the entire Moriani area.