Odisha: 33-Year-Old BSF Jawan From Assam Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

In a tragic incident, a BSF jawan hailing from Assam reportedly died of cardiac arrest in Odisha’s Koraput camp, reports emerged on Thursday.
The deceased jawan identified as Gokul Singha was a resident of Kakaragaon of Assam’s Chirang district. He was just 33.
As per the reports, the jawan breathed his last while on duty at Koraput camp.
He joined the force in the year 2011. The jawan is survived by his wife, father, and an 8 year old daughter.
The 31 no. battalion offered last respect to the jawan by firing three rounds bullet.
Few days back, on July 10, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan committed suicide at CRPF headquarters in Jharkhand’s Chianki.
The jawan identified as Pranjal Nath, hailed from Pithakhowa in Assam’s Tezpur.
Nath shot himself dead with his service rifle at his office, sources said.