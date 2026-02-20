Assam: Fire Breaks Out at CSIR-NEIST Lab in Jorhat, No Injuries Reported

A major fire erupted late Thursday night at the CSIR – National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NEIST) campus in Jorhat, Assam, reportedly triggered by an electrical short-circuit in one of the laboratories. The blaze caused several cylinders stored inside the lab to explode, producing loud detonations that alarmed nearby residents.

Advertisment

Prompt Response Contained Blaze

Residents immediately alerted the Jorhat Fire Department, which dispatched multiple fire engines to the NEIST campus. Firefighters swiftly brought the fire under control, preventing it from spreading further. Early reports indicate that the prompt response averted serious damage to the laboratory and surrounding facilities.

No Casualties

Authorities confirmed that there were no fatalities or injuries during the incident. The timing of the fire was considered fortunate, as the laboratory was largely unoccupied at the time. The extent of property damage is still being assessed by the institute, and official estimates are yet to be released.

Initial inputs suggest that an electrical short-circuit caused the fire. NEIST officials are expected to review safety protocols and equipment handling procedures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The institute has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety of its staff, researchers, and infrastructure.

Also Read: CSIR-NEIST Scam: 2 Accused Granted Bail By Gauhati HC