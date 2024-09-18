CSIR-NEIST Scam: 2 Accused Granted Bail By Gauhati HC

The case also implicated two civilians, one of whom was the Director of a private company based in New Delhi, and the other a resident of Jorhat, Assam. The FIR alleged that the former CoFA helped allocate Rs 7 crore to CSIR-NEIST for purchasing equipment supplied by the Director’s company. The COSP and F&AO allegedly agreed to receive Rs 7 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, as part of their bribe shares. The Senior Principal Scientist was also alleged to have sought future bribes in exchange for further work orders.