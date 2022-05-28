CSJMC Concludes 2-Day 'Kaleido Conclave'

The Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication (CSJMC), Dibrugarh University successfully hosted their two-day debut edition of ‘The Kaleido Conclave’ on Friday.

The conclave, which started on Thursday was organized in collaboration with Oil India Ltd., Duliajan and Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd, Lepetkata, at Indira Miri Conference Hall in Dibrugarh University.

The dais was graced with the presence of eminent media dignitaries from northeast India namely Karma Paljor, Editor-in-Chief of East Mojo, seasoned journalist Oineetom Ojah, OIL Spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika and independent film-maker Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia of Baghjan fame, on the first day and Guwahati-based Master Puppeteer Binita Devi, Ministry of Culture fellowship awardee, on the second day.

The two-day event shone spotlight on the ever-growing and crucial practices across media namely Journalism, Public Relations, Cinema and New Media and the significance of understanding the industry nuances across these diverse fortes in academia.

In his message, Dr. Probin Kumar Gogoi, Chairperson, CSJMC, Dibrugarh University said, "I am elated that we were able to successfully host the first ever edition of The Kaleido Conclave 22 organized by CSJMC. The sole idea of the conclave was to celebrate the gathering of illustrious national and regional media dignitaries and our students to allow a fruitful exchange of ideas and dialogue to close the gap between industry and academia. I hope we have been able to achieve that in the debut edition and look forward to the editions to come."

The inaugural session ignited conversations on the new world of journalism, on public relations and convergence of data and storytelling, emerging practices in independent film-making Chief Guest, Prof. Deb Kumar Chakraborty, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, highlighted how policies with the help of media as the conduit has the power to be a change agent to bring about the needed changes in education and overall national development.

EastMojo's Karma Paljor, who came in as the New Media resource person commenced the session and stressed on the importance of understanding the nuances of the digital news landscape.